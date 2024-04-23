“Зроблено в Україні” офіс для підтримки власної справи! Як отримати гранти на бізнес?

23.04.2024 14:20

“Зроблено в Україні”. Офіс для підтримки мікро та малого бізнесу відкрили у Кривому Розі. Там консультують усіх охочих розпочати власну справу або розвивати бізнес. Які гранти можна отримати?

