Бронювання від мобілізації. Який алгоритм і кого забронюють?

05.06.2024 19:53

Бронюватимуть професії, а не конкретних людей. Про це заявили у Верховній Раді. Кабмін має передати до парламенту перелік спеціальностей і посад, які не підлягатимуть призову до ЗСУ. Тож кого не мобілізовуватимуть?

