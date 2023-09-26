?”ХЛОПЦІ ПРИЙДУТЬ – ПОРЯДОК НАВЕДУТЬ”? Молодший сержант ЗСУ Юрій Гудименко у #ВасильєвГостро?

?Про персональну відповідальність Президента за корупцію
?Про 500$ за 2 гектари земля
?Про вибір між “погано” і “дуже погано”
?Про відмову ветеранів від пільг
?Про справедливе закінчення війни
?А також про свою мрію і мрію Залужного

Про це і не тільки говоримо у #ВасильєвГостро з молодшим сержантом ЗСУ, головою ГО “Мрія” Юрієм Гудименком.

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