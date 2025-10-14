Хто і що НАСПРАВДІ чекає переселенців у місті-герої Павлограді?

Хто і що насправді чекає переселенців у місті-герої Павлограді? В інтерв’ю Васильєв Гостро міський голова Павлограда Анатолій Вершина розповів про центр переселенців, підготовку до опалювального сезону, обстріли і відновлення міста-героя. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровської області і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь про головні події та про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

