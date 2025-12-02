Скандали і звільнення: Що зараз відбувається в політиці і економіці України?

Скандали і звільнення: Що зараз відбувається в політиці і економіці України? Дмитро Кисилевський, народний депутат України, заступник голови комітету ВР з економічного розвитку в інтерв’ю Васильєв Гостро про головні теми української політики. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровської області і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь про головні події та про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

Васильєв Гостро

