Дніпровське селище Межова росіяни випалюють дронами! Зражевський у Васильєв Гостро

Дніпровське селище Межова росіяни випалюють дронами! Про це і не тільки розповів начальник Межівської селищної військової адміністрації Володимир Зражевський у Васильєв Гостро. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровської області і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь про головні події та про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

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