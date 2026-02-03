Як не збожеволіти під час війни? Професор Мороз про смертельні ризики стресу в Україні

Як не збожеволіти під час війни? Професор, доктор медичних наук Світлана Мороз дала поради в інтерв’ю Васильєв Гостро. Про стрес в Україні, його смертельні ризики і як йому протистояти – дізнаєтесь у цьому відео. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровської області і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь про головні події та про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

