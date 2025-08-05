Напруга зростає! Що буде з тарифами у 2025 році? Андрій Терещук у Васильєв Гостро

Напруга зростає! Що буде з тарифами у 2025 році? Андрій Терещук у Васильєв Гостро! З генеральним директором «ДТЕК Дніпровські електромережі» говоримо про причини підвищення напруги в мережах #Дніпро та про #тарифи на електроенергію. Розглядаємо роль #avangard solar у забезпеченні енергетичної стабільності #ukraine. Обговорюємо вплив сонячної генерації на аварійні відключення та майбутнє енергетики.

Васильєв Гостро

