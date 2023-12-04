Тероризує щурами! Пенсіонерка засипала горами сміття і будинок, і двір! Що робити?

04.12.2023 16:42

Сусідський терор – щурами! У Дніпрі пенсіонерка засипала горами сміття і будинок, і двір. Сусіди в шоці. Кажуть, у такому звалищі нечистот масово розплодилися щури. Буквально десятками сновигають по хатАх. Як боротися з такою бідою жителі не знають. Колекціонерка мотлоху і сама не хоче прибирати, і іншим не дає. Що з цим робити?

