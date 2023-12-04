Є гроші на ялинку? Стільки доведеться витратити на Новий рік з живою ялинкою?

04.12.2023 15:21

Від кількох сотень до кількох тисяч гривень. Стільки цьогоріч доведеться витратити людям, які не уявляють Новий рік без живої ялинки. Лісництва Дніпропетровщини готують до продажу зо п’ять тисяч дерев.

Інші новини

