Жінки на війні, які кардинально змінили своє життя! Як на таке зважились

06.12.2023 13:13

Про жінок на війні, які кардинально змінили своє життя, щойно на Україну полетіли російські ракети. Наталія із позивним “Вільна” змінила косметологічний кабінет на стабілізаційний пункт. Мати трьох дітей стала на захист країни від початку повномасштабного вторгнення. Рятує на передовій поранених бійців – евакуює з-під вогню й надає невідкладну допомогу

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 06.12.2023

06.12.2023 8:11

Сьогодні збили російський бойовий літак у районі Зміїного, який заходив для удару по Одеській області – звернення Президента України

05.12.2023 22:12

Допомога мобілізованим співробітникам – не благодійність, а прямий обов’язок для кожного бізнесу

05.12.2023 17:53

Інтелектуальні змагання – на часі! У Дніпрі провели турнір з шахів “Кубок Лівобеження”

05.12.2023 15:08

Діти САМОТУЖКИ виготовляють ХІРУРГІЧНІ серветки! Роблять це під час тривог у шкільному сховищі

05.12.2023 13:39

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 05.12.2023

05.12.2023 9:07
.