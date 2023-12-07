5 років живуть у холоді! Мешканці благають, аби комунальники полагодили систему опалення

07.12.2023 19:57

Пліснява на стінах та нестерпний холод у квартирах! На житломасиві Придніпровськ мешканці багатоповерхівки кілька років просять, аби комунальники полагодили систему опалення. Хто заморозив будинок?

