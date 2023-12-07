Свято для малечі від військових 25 Січеславської бригади в Ізюмі! Пів року дитинства було окупації

07.12.2023 15:44

На них скидали бомби, вони пережили смерті рідних та місяцями не виходили із бомбосховищ. Про що згадують діти та як військові допомагають їм зараз адаптуватись до нового життя. Свято для малечі від військових 25-ї Січеславської бригади в Ізюмі!

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Як курсантка скрутила грабіжника

09.12.2023 11:08

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 09.12.2023

09.12.2023 8:55

Максимально активно працюємо з партнерами заради посилення української ППО – звернення Президента України

08.12.2023 21:49

Грошей буде менше, але більше витрат на підтримку ЗСУ. Про бюджет області на 2024 рік

08.12.2023 21:14

Наслідки РАКЕТНОЇ АТАКИ на Павлоград

08.12.2023 20:44

‼️ Один загиблий та восьмеро поранених! Внаслідок ракетної атаки окупантів по Павлоградському району

08.12.2023 17:01
.