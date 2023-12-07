Посадили понад 20 нових дерев на вулицях Янтарна та Липова у Дніпрі. Долучились навіть діти

07.12.2023 20:55

Наводили лад на вулицях Янтарна та Липова. Там, за ініціативи народного депутата України Дмитра Кисилевського, ще до повномасштабної відкрили два сквери. Місцеві прийшли на озеленення цілими родинами. Кожен взяв свій саджанець “під опіку”

