А ви ПАМ’ЯТАЄТЕ? Історія телебачення в музеї “Машини часу”

14.12.2023 20:30

Виставка “Історія телебачення” скромно поповнила експозицію у дніпровському музеї машини часу. Присвячена вона Всесвітньому дню дитячого телебачення, що відзначають 14 грудня.

