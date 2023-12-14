Фінансову підтримку отримали кам’янчани від очільника міста. Андрій Білоусов провів прийом громадян

14.12.2023 19:36

Черговий прийом громадян провів міський голова Кам’янського Андрій Білоусов. Більшість звернень стосувалася надання матеріальної допомоги на лікування та проблем у житлово-комунальній сфері.

