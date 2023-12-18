Національний рекорд! Найбільша кількість людей, які одночасно поставили цілі розвивати країну

18.12.2023 19:18

Наймасовіший мотиваційний захід. У Дніпрі встановили новий Національний рекорд України. В одній залі зібрали найбільшу кількість людей, які одночасно поставили цілі на наступний рік. А надихнула їх на це жінка, яка дивом вижила під час ракетної атаки по висотці на Перемозі. Звідки рекордсменка бере сили?

