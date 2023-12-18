Окопні свічки для своїх колег військовослужбовців у вихідні та після змін виготовляють в ІНТЕРПАЙП

18.12.2023 17:23

Зігріти військових. Це – частина системної підтримки металургів у військовій формі, яку компанія та її працівники надають з першого дня війни. Нині у лавах Збройних Сил служить 950 співробітників компанії, їх підтримують технікою, амуніцією, надають медичний, юридичний та психологічний супровід

