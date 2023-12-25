ПАМ’ЯТАЄТЕ? Архівні новорічні листівки ХХ Століття

25.12.2023 15:17

Магія новорічних листівок! У Дніпрі відкрили різдвяну виставку з приватної колекції дніпровської журналістки Наталії Рекуненко. Архівні новорічні листівки ХХ Століття колекціонерка збирала протягом 20-ти років.

