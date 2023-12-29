Лікарі розповіли про стан постраждалих від ракетної атаки

29.12.2023 19:27

Шестеро загиблих. Серед постраждалих поліцейський та дитина, якій усього півтора року. Внаслідок російської атаки у Дніпрі три десятки поранених.

