НАЙМАСОВАНІША АТАКА ПО ДНІПРУ! Є загиблі, понад 20 поранені!

29.12.2023 12:15

Приліт по торговельному центру, пошкоджено пологовий і багатоквартирні будинки. Масована ракетна атака на Дніпро. Стільки цілей на моніторі ще не бачили. Так сьогодні кажуть в Повітряних Силах України.

