Фазани оселилися у центрі міста! Драматичні події у ботанічному саду Дніпра. Дізнайтесь подробиці!

16.06.2024 10:55

Родина диких фазанів оселилась у ботанічному саду Дніпровського національного університету. Там у пернатих народились 13-ро пташенят. Фазани почувають себе як удома, хазяйнують та допомагають працівникам ботсаду боротися зі шкідниками.

