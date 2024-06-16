Єдине про що мріє, це обійняти свою доньку. Колеги підготували сюрприз для військового

16.06.2024 15:23

Їх труять газом, атакують дронами і гатять з артилерії, та ЗСУ тримають стрій! Не опускають руки захисники і попри те, що відбувається у тилу. Знімальна група 11 каналу зустрілася із військовослужбовцем, який приїхав з фронту на кілька днів. Чим обурений вояк і про що мріє?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Фазани оселилися у центрі міста! Драматичні події у ботанічному саду Дніпра. Дізнайтесь подробиці!

16.06.2024 10:55

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 16.06.2024

16.06.2024 10:24

Криворізькі майстри створили робота з кулеметом! Що вміють новітні наземні дрони-“равлики”?

15.06.2024 15:34

Хліб здорожчає?! Чи вигідно пекти самим? Зірка ‪@master_chef_stb‬ Іван Козирь поділився рецептом!

15.06.2024 13:55

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 15.06.2024

15.06.2024 10:43

Щуряча навала у Дніпрі! Гризуни вже нападають на людей! Чому їх так багато та що з ними робити?

14.06.2024 12:43
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com