Ледь не замуровали заживо! КОЛОНІЮ кажанів виявили у багатоповерхівці Дніпра. Що про них відомо?

20.11.2024 15:04

Колонія рідкісних кажанів – просто у багатоповерхівці! У Дніпрі під час утеплення будинку виявили 25 рудих вечірниць. Тварин евакуювали та доправили до волонтерки українського центру реабілітації рукокрилих. Як кажани опинилися у висотному будинку? Та чи несуть вони загрозу для людей?

