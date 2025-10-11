Нові перспективи для спільних проектів – Кам’янське підписало меморандум з Фондом «Партнерство за сильну Україну»

11.10.2025 18:39
novi-perspektyvy-dlya-spilnyh-proektiv-kam-yanske-pidpysalo-memorandum-z-fondom-partnerstvo-za-sylnu-ukrayinu

У Кам’янському продовжують активне відновлення інфраструктури та покращення умов життя мешканців. Для цього місто підписало меморандум з Фондом «Партнерство за сильну Україну». В планах спвпраці з благодійниками вже є закупівля обладнання для Лікарні, ремонт укриття та клас безпеки в 29-му ліцеї.

