Українська освіта формує українське майбутнє! Сергій Холод у Васильєв Гостро

Як українська освіта формує українське майбутнє? В інтерв’ю Васильєв гостро відповів ректор університету імені Альфреда Нобеля Сергій Холод. Слідкуйте за новинами Дніпра, Дніпропетровської області і України сьогодні та дізнавайтесь про головні події та про війну в Україні на 11 канал Голос Дніпра!

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