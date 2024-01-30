Все про ПЕНСІЇ. Кому, коли і на скільки? Дізнаємось у Васильєв Гостро

Кому, коли і на скільки підвищать? Докладно розпитаємо про все, що стосується пенсій, заступницю начальника Головного управління Пенсійного фонду України в Дніпропетровській області Наталію Корнійчук.

Васильєв Гостро
