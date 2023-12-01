Двадцять нових автобусів для школярів Дніпропетровщини.

01.12.2023 15:31

Двадцять комфотних сучасних автобусів “Мереседес”для школярів Дніпропетровщини. Це чергова гуманітарна допомога від країн-партнерів, буси передала Польща. Мікробуси поїдуть у громади регіону, де в них є найбільша потреба. Як виглядають та які переваги мають 👇

