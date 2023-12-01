Все для військових! Павербанки з цигарок! Такі пристрої виготовляє молодь

01.12.2023 16:55

Зарядні пристрої з електронних цигарок. Такі павербанки для військових виготовляє молодь Дніпра. Проєкт Front Power започаткували понад місяць тому. Долучитися можуть усі охочі

