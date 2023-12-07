Пройти мед комісію за 4 дні! У Кам’янському військово-лікарська комісія стала доступною

07.12.2023 15:15

Пройти огляд у Кам’янському в усіх медиків можна на одній локації. У приємних умовах, без черг і всього за чотири дні. Приміщення, де приймають лікарі, повністю оновили та обладнали. Довгий час будівля була занедбаною

