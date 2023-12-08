Шокуюче вбивство молодої військової на Дніпропетровщині. Справу, на думку матері, хочуть зам’яти

08.12.2023 15:17

Понівечене жіноче тіло у військовій формі знайшли на узбіччі дороги – у кущах. Водій, спочатку збив її на шаленій швидкості, а потім відтягнув з місця ДТП у посадку та ще живою кинув помирати

