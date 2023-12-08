Окопні тварини АТАКУЮТЬ військових! З фронту доставляють захисників з укусами!

08.12.2023 13:35

Не лише окупанти, а й пацюки та миші докучають військовим на передовій. Все частіше в медзаклади області потрапляють бійці, яких вкусили дрібні гризуни. Вони буквально кишать на позиціях сил оборони. Медики кажуть, тварини переносять сказ, тож постраждалих треба терміново вакцинувати

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Як курсантка скрутила грабіжника

09.12.2023 11:08

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 09.12.2023

09.12.2023 8:55

Максимально активно працюємо з партнерами заради посилення української ППО – звернення Президента України

08.12.2023 21:49

Грошей буде менше, але більше витрат на підтримку ЗСУ. Про бюджет області на 2024 рік

08.12.2023 21:14

Наслідки РАКЕТНОЇ АТАКИ на Павлоград

08.12.2023 20:44

‼️ Один загиблий та восьмеро поранених! Внаслідок ракетної атаки окупантів по Павлоградському району

08.12.2023 17:01
.