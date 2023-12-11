⁉️ Наруга чи необережність? Невідомі спалили народний меморіал жертвам російського теракту

11.12.2023 17:49
Невідомі спалили народний меморіал жертвам російського теракту на Перемозі. Його дніпряни стихійно облаштували на зупинці – прямо навпроти атакованого ракетою будинку. Полум’я знищило геть усе, що люди приносили сюди в пам’ять про загиблих. Чи був це умисний підпал?

