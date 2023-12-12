Скандали з українськими військовими! Їх зупиняють для перевірки документів та вважають небезпечними

12.12.2023 15:08

Неповага до військових. Скандали з українськими військовими, які все частіше вибухають у різних регіонах. Чому такі ганебні випадки трапляються в українському суспільстві? І чи справді на другий рік війни у нас знизилася повага до військових?

