Як ти, друже? Рок-гурт Грін Грей виступив із новою українською програмою у Дніпрі

12.12.2023 16:27

Концерт став першим у турі за час повномасштабної війни. Музиканти виконали не лише свої популярні хіти, а й нові пісні українською мовою. Та головне, концерт є благодійним. Для кого і на що збирають кошти та як Грін Грей змінила війна

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Скандали з українськими військовими! Їх зупиняють для перевірки документів та вважають небезпечними

12.12.2023 15:08

Живуть за 10 кілометрів від зони бойових дій. Будинок престарілих потребує допомоги благодійників

12.12.2023 13:33

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 12.12.2023

12.12.2023 8:27

Фестиваль боротьби та єдиноборств! 5 видів спорту одразу! Жан Беленюк – почесний гість Дніпра

11.12.2023 21:42

Десантники 25 бригади і пластуни в новій домівці! У дітей з військовими давні дружні зв’язки

11.12.2023 19:48

⁉️ Наруга чи необережність? Невідомі спалили народний меморіал жертвам російського теракту

11.12.2023 17:49
.