Замордувала чужих тварин. Історія криворізької живодерки

12.12.2023 17:43

Їй довірили домашніх улюбленців – а вона їх закатувала. 24-ри річна криворожанка брала тварин на перетримку, а замість догляду – зачиняла в кімнаті гуртожитку. З десяток тварин помирали від голоду поруч із запечатаним кормом. Забили на сполох сусіди, коли почули різкий запах із квартири

