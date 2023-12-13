Медикам вдалось неможливе! Врятували жительку Донеччини з критичною крововтратою. Перші кроки

13.12.2023 13:19

Вперше після важкої операції пані Валентина пересувається коридорами медзакладу. А ще кілька днів тому, жінка ледве не померла від втрати крові. Ворожу кулю у стегно вона спіймала на власному подвір’ї у прифронтовому селі. Як жінка почувається зараз?

