Вистава особливих дітей в інклюзивному театрі ляльок

13.12.2023 17:23

Через музику діти один в одного вчаться спілкуванню, так діти розвивають свій творчій потенціал, Завдяки вільній формі занять, маленькі актори відчувають себе важливими та повністю залученими у процес.

