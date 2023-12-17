Якою буде доля розбомбленої багатоповерхівки на ж/м Перемога в Дніпрі?

17.12.2023 12:27

Вщент знищені росією. Два під’їзди багатоповерхівки на Перемозі, в яку 14 січня влучила ворожа ракета – демонтують. Роботи вже розпочалися. Будівельники обіцяють впоратися до березня. Розібрати планують 72 квартири. Наразі там встановлюють огорожу, а пізніше привезуть кран. Що буде на місці найбільшого російського теракту та що замість руїн хочуть бачити постраждалі дніпряни? Анастасія Вільхова розкаже.

