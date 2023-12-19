У Дніпрі сквер можуть назвати ім’ям бійця – Да Вінчі. Що думають мешканці про нову назву?

19.12.2023 17:47

Проєкт рішення уже з’явився, його розглянуть на найближчий сесії міськради. А вже після затвердження народними обранцями його має підписати міський голова.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Побороти наслідки контузій. Військовим допомагають відновити як фізичне, так і психічне здоров’я

19.12.2023 20:02

Як працюють пункти незламності у Нікополі та чи приходять до них містяни

19.12.2023 16:52

Жінку з дитиною можуть взимку викинути на вулицю! Дніпрянка стала жертвою чорних ріелторів

19.12.2023 16:19

Протези, милиці та крісла. У Дніпрі це роблять на п’яти підприємствах. Куди звертатися?

19.12.2023 13:47

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 19.12.2023

19.12.2023 8:05

З перших чисел січня почнемо спрямовувати новий рік в інтересах подальшої підтримки України – звернення Президента Володимира Зеленського

18.12.2023 22:17
.