Жінку з дитиною можуть взимку викинути на вулицю! Дніпрянка стала жертвою чорних ріелторів

19.12.2023 16:19

Ця історія – про жінку яка хотіла придбати житло, однак втратила буквально все. Юлія Морозова у 2018-му купила квартиру – та замість 45 квадратних метрів – придбала 3 роки судової тяганини.

.