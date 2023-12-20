Чому депутати Дніпра відмовились розглядати петицію щодо збільшення витрат на допомогу ЗСУ?

20.12.2023 19:23

Перед початком останньої цьогоріч сесії міськради дніпряни знову вимагали посилити підтримку ЗСУ. Мітингувальники акцентують, їхня петиція щодо збільшення витрат із бюджету на допомогу армії набрала понад три тисячі голосів. Тож депутати зобов’язані її розглянути

