Затопило укриття ще і батареї холодні! Жителі Кривого Року скаржаться на комунальників

21.12.2023 14:53

Мовляв, через порив, опалення в будинку майже немає. Ба більше, під воду пішли дворові комори, в яких люди облаштували бомбосховище. Подробиці у сюжеті нашого Владислава Авдієнка.

