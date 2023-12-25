Фонд “Мрія” допомагає родинам загиблих, полонених та безвісти зниклих воїнів

25.12.2023 19:51

За три місяці роботи на Дніпропетровщині фонд “Мрія” взяв під опіку майже півтори тисячі сімей. Їм надають гуманітарну, юридичну й психологічну допомогу. Про життєві історії підопічних організації 👇

