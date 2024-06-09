Виграли грант і здійснили мрію! Як подружжя звільнилося з лав ЗСУ та стало фермерами?

09.06.2024 12:23

З військових у фермери! На Дніпропетровщині подружжя звільнилося з лав збройних сил, переїхало у село і стало фермерами-початківцями. Пара виграл грант та ризикнула організувати сімейний бізнес, про який мріяли ще до війни. Як власна справа стала психологічною реабілітацією для родини?

