Іржава вода та масовий мор риби! В Павлограді назріває екологічна катастрофа?

27.06.2024 19:59

Іржава вода та масовий мор риби. Павлоградці б’ють на сполох: припускають, в їхню річку Вовчу хтось регулярно зливає невідомі речовини. Ситуація, кажуть, наближається до екологічної катастрофи. Кого звинувачують? Та чи дійсно є забруднення?

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

П’яний автомийник розгатив об паркан новеньку BMW і мобілізувався до ЗСУ. Власниця авто в розпачі

27.06.2024 15:43

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.30 27.06.2024

27.06.2024 11:43

Лист з неволі! Історія про те, як дружина військовополоненого бореться за чесне ім’я чоловіка

26.06.2024 20:26

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 10.00 26.06.2024

26.06.2024 10:59

Реалізуємо все, що потрібно, щоб пройтися кожним розділом наших відносин із ЄС – звернення Президента

25.06.2024 22:36

Плюси, мінуси і “підводні камені” рекрутингу. Представник Міноборони Бежевець приголомшив цифрами

25.06.2024 20:39
WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com