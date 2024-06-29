Теплиця та фруктові сади прямо у тролейбусному депо! Для чого люди облаштували на роботі огород?

29.06.2024 12:01

Огірки, помідори, баклажани, а ще сад з черешнями та яблуками. Все це росте не на власній дачі, а в одному з тролейбусних депо Дніпра. За теплицею доглядають звичайні працівники. Який врожай цьогоріч та куди йдуть продукти власного виробництва?

