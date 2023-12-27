Бʼє рекорди з переглядів! Популярний французський мюзикл «Феномен Мольєра” дістався України!

27.12.2023 14:18

Мільйонні перегляди у соцмережах та прихильники по всьому світові – це феномен “Мольєра”. Знаменитий французький мюзикл дістався й України.

.