На відстані артилерійського пострілу. Про героїчну роботу нікопольчан

27.12.2023 17:59

Інтерпайп Ніко Тьюб та Сентравіс – два підприємства, на яких тримається прифронтовий Нікополь. Саме ці заводи нині дають левову частку податків до міського бюджету та забезпечують зарплатнею понад 5 тисяч жителів регіону.

Знайдіть нас в Instagram

@11channel_dnipro

Інші новини

Працюємо над новими оборонними пакетами – звернення Президента України

27.12.2023 20:08

Що буде з цінами у 2024?!?

27.12.2023 17:14

Бʼє рекорди з переглядів! Популярний французський мюзикл «Феномен Мольєра” дістався України!

27.12.2023 14:18

Генеральний штаб ЗСУ: Оперативна інформація станом на 06.00 27.12.2023

27.12.2023 8:21

Буде правильно, щоб військові разом із депутатами визначилися з тим, як має бути забезпечений наступний рік для наших Сил оборони – звернення Президента України

26.12.2023 21:26

Український бізнес розвивається та відкриває нові напрямки!

26.12.2023 16:58
.